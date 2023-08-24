The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said it has concluded its investigation into a reported shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Salado.
Some parents claimed videos showed a Salado ISD bus driver, now on paid administrative leave, allegedly shooting at juveniles rang his doorbell and ran away. At about 7:18 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Ranger Road.
“It was reported that a subject chased several juveniles after they rang his doorbell and ran away,” Lt. Stacey McClinton said in a news release. “The juveniles reported the subject to have displayed and fired a firearm.”
No injuries were reported.
McClinton said the department examined videos about the incident.
“Numerous surveillance videos were obtained and reviewed, some of which included audio,” she said in a news release Thursday. “Utilizing investigative tools, we were able to synchronize the videos …. Investigators were quickly able to determine there was no sound (gunshot) associated with the “flash of light”.”
“Upon further review of additional footage obtained from the same security cameras, investigators were also able to conclude the “flash of light” to be a flying insect near the camera (53 seconds),” she said. “Upon reviewing the original video, what is believed to be the same insect is observed approx. 12 seconds after the first sighting (1:05), and again approximately 2 seconds later (1:07). The noise previously associated with a gunshot (2:14) is the result of the subject backing into a neighbor’s mailbox while still attempting to locate the juveniles (not in camera view)."
The bus driver returned to the location and “contacted the homeowner, providing his information and arranging repairs to the mailbox,” McClinton said. “It should also be noted that no residents in the area, including an independent witness who was standing outside watching the events, reported to have heard a gunshot.”
McClinton said the case was forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s office and is still under review.
“There have been no arrests or charges filed at this time,” she said.
Deputies talked to the bus driver and took statements from both him and witnesses, McClinton said.
Salado ISD said the bus driver was put on administrative leave for the off-duty incident.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny sent a message to parents regarding the employee.
“Last night we were made aware of an allegation involving one of our Salado ISD employees,” he said. “This alleged incident took place on Saturday, August 19, and was off-campus. As an abundance of caution, this morning we placed the employee on administrative leave while the allegation is being investigated.”