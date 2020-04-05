Blue skies and bluebonnets. A two-lane, country road carving its way through lush, green hills. A lazy creek trickling over granite and limestone outcroppings. And a yawning, craggy uplift rising hundreds of feet above the valley floor. As we cruised along the scenic Willow City Loop in Gillespie County, the stunning vistas continued unabated. Other than a few ranch houses and windmills, human hands have left a pristine landscape almost untouched.
“It feels like we’re in a different country, or state,” my wife Diane said as we rounded a bend with another fantastic view of distant hills unfolding before us.
In this time of high anxiety, sheltering in place and social distancing, a road trip to the Texas Hill Country provided welcome relief to us on a recent spring Saturday. But before we left, I had second thoughts about day tripping at all. Surely, riding in the car was safe. After all, we would be in our own bubble, interacting with just each other. Our gas tank and gallon water jug were both full. And Diane packed a cooler full of food. So social interaction would be nil, right?
Just to be sure, I did my homework. According to the website, Fodor’s Travel, a day trip to the country could be an antidote to cabin fever.
“You will not have the freedom to stop and do what you want, but you can glean a taste of on-the-road freedom, even during these crisis times,” Barbara Noe Kennedy wrote. “You’ll be able to roll down the windows and breathe in the fresh air, taking in the glorious natural beauty our nation has to offer.”
So away we rolled, leaving our home in Cedar Park shortly past noon. First we stopped at Lake Marble Falls and ate sandwiches at Lakeside Park. Very few folks were out, so we roamed unimpeded on a waterfront walk. No worries about staying six feet apart from strangers. A woman and man slipped kayaks into the water and paddled off, rod and reels at the ready. A teenage girl performed an exuberant cannonball, jumping off a low cliff and splashing into the lake.
Back on the road, we rolled southbound on U.S. 281, then west on FM 1323 to Willow City. The only store in town was closed. The only resident in town was home and smoking barbecue. Across the street, an historic, stone, two-story structure stood proud and defiant against the ravages of time. The faded sign out front proclaimed that this tornado-proof fortress is “Willow City School and Community Building.”
Then a low and muffled thunder rattled the serene setting and a dozen motorcycles rolled into town. The drivers waved, turned right at the barbecue house, and rumbled off toward Marble Falls. We stopped before a green field in need of mowing that is dotted with a few picnic tables. A city park, maybe. I said hello to a motorcycle rider from Mississippi, making sure I couldn’t reach him with a 10-foot pole.
He said he now lives in Blanco and is worried about having enough gas to get home. His dirt bike can only travel 60 miles on a tank of gas. We chatted about the loop. He said we’re in for a treat.
Turns out the Mississippi dirt biker was a master of understatement.
We followed an arrow pointing us toward the loop. Immediately, a sign warning tourists that they are entering private property catches my eye. We crawled along in traffic, cars with folks like us agape at this Hill Country palette of rich blues, vibrant reds and bright yellows. Ribbons of wildflowers lined both sides of the road so it was difficult to pull over and take photos without flattening some. By stopping to enjoy the wildflowers, we were at risk of loving them to death.
About halfway through the 14-mile drive, we pulled over and tip-toed across a tiny creek. The sun showed its face and warmed the limestone bank where we rested. I closed my eyes and forgot all about the pandemic. Then I heard a voice from across the creek.
“Is this your property?”
I opened my eyes. A Gillespie County constable. Diane and I jumped to our feet and headed toward our car. The constable first chastised us for trespassing, then, in a friendly way, asked where we’re from. Driving away, I remembered the warning sign back in Willow City. Oops. Apparently it’s OK to stop on the shoulder to take photos, but don’t stray far.
Back on the loop, we took our turn in a line of cars and trucks and motorcycles, crawling along in our four-wheel protective bubble. The road was crowded, just like all the blogs and websites and writers on Trip Advisor had said. But if all the traffic jams I’ve been stuck in — Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta — were this beautiful, I’d drive to work every day with a smile.
After all, there was no reason to rush. The slower you go, the more time to absorb this organic, living tapestry.
Alas, we headed home and arrived shortly after dark. I checked the news feed on my phone. The coronavirus hadn’t waited on us. It had claimed its first victim in Temple and one in Williamson County where I live.
While much of the world is under various stages of lockdown, it was heartening to know the Earth was still turning out there, wildflowers were blooming unabated, and creeks continued meandering across bedrock, singing a soothing lullaby. In our absence, Mother Nature had been busy.
It’s only a little something, but for at least one day, our planet’s charm and grace had soothed my anxiety.