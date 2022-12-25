Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign are down substantially this year, officials said.
The holiday campaign — historically the agency’s largest fundraising effort — is $40,000 short of what was raised last year, said Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Temple-based agency that serves Bell County.
It is the second year that donations have decreased. Donations from 2021 were down about one-third, he said.
“The number of families needing assistance this year has increased dramatically,” Beckham said, “with the number of people asking for food tripling since last January. Now with donations falling short, we will be challenged to meet the needs of everyone who knocks on our door.”
The agency has been unable to hire enough workers to fill all the bell-ringing slots left vacant by the lack of volunteers, Beckham said.
“Our initial goal was to have a ringer at every door of every Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club and Walmart in Bell County,” he said. “Then we tried to cover just Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Black Friday to Christmas Eve. With the shortage of workers and volunteers, on top of budgets being stressed by inflation, our donations this Christmas are falling short of our needs.”
The Salvation Army’s virtual red kettle for Bell County is accepting online donations at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county
“We are grateful to everyone who has given this year,” Beckham said. “Our donors are partnering with us in helping some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Because of the need, we ask others to help us by donating online. Every dollar stays local.”
The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Temple, Killeen, Belton and neighboring communities.
The agency operates the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple. The center helps people transition from homelessness and provides a food pantry, social workers, a church and community dinners each evening.
The agency also provides utility and rental assistance to prevent homelessness, and offers a warming shelter on frigid winter nights.
For more information, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county.