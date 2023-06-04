Convicted capital murderer Cedric Marks will be back in a Belton courtroom Monday — this time fighting for a life sentence as the state seeks to impose the death penalty.
Marks, a former Killeen mixed martial arts fighter, was found guilty by a Bell County jury for the capital murder of multiple persons on May 24 in the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
After a small break, testimony will begin Monday morning in the 426th District Court to determine Marks’ sentence. Marks, 48, will represent himself, as he did during his criminal trial with aid from defense attorneys.
The same jury that convicted Marks will choose whether he lives or dies for his crimes.
Jurors, composed of four men and nine women, including alternates, deliberated for more than three hours before determining Marks abducted and strangled Scott, his ex-girlfriend, and Swearingin, her friend, at a Killeen home. Marks and co-defendant Maya Maxwell took Swearinigin’s car to Austin, returned to Bell County and then drove to Oklahoma, where they buried the bodies after buying shovels and other items at a nearby Walmart.
The trip was part of a cross-country trek intended to distance Marks from the slayings as he was sought on a burglary warrant in Temple, prosecutors said. Cellphone data, surveillance video and witness statements corresponded with dates, times and locations involved in the slayings.
“The cellphones, each and every one, has gave us clear indicators of what was going on, where it was going on, and when it was going on,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in court during his closing statements.
Evidence proved Marks was responsible because he had the skill set as an MMA fighter to strangle the two Temple residents, Garza said.
In his closing statements, Marks showed emotion as he proclaimed his innocence.
“I didn’t commit the crime,” Marks said. “I didn’t kill these people. … As bad as my relationship was with Jenna, I would have never done that to her.”
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said Marks probably destroyed much of the scientific evidence available after Scott and Swearingin disappeared.
After asking victims’ families to look away, she showed jurors the photos of Scott and Swearingin’s bodies as they were unearthed from a remote grave on Jan. 14-15, 2019.
“He left them in a shallow grave in an embarrassing position because he was so mad,” Newell said of Marks.
Autopsy photos showed Scott and Swearingin’s injuries, including abrasions on both their wrists and ankles, consistent with being bound before their deaths. Scott’s injuries included “blows so hard and so strong, they broke her ribs,” Newell said.
Marks claimed Maxwell, who was three months pregnant at the time, was the actual killer.
However, Newell said Walmart footage from Henryetta, Okla., a few miles from where the bodies were found, showed Maxwell following Marks.
“Three steps behind,” Newell said in her closing arguments. “That’s the position she had in life. That’s the position all the women had in his life. All the women in his life didn’t even know about each other.”
Nowell echoed Marks’ supposed last words to Scott before he killed her.
“I want the last words for him to hear before he’s found guilty are the last words Jenna heard,” she told the courtroom. “Are you ready, Mr. Marks? Because there’s one more decision to make and we’ve proven it beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Garza has told reporters he and the victims’ family members won’t comment on the case until sentencing is complete.
2014 media court order
Garza’s office recently provided bailiffs with copies of an April 30, 2014, court order that was distributed to news reporters on the final days of the Marks trial. The order, signed by numerous Bell County judges at the time, said video and audio recordings are prohibited throughout the Bell County Justice Center, a county operated building, including spaces outside courtrooms that are easily accessible to the public.
The Belton complex is the only county facility under such a court order.
Judges in several Texas counties, especially those in large metro areas, allow journalists to conduct interviews in the public spaces of courthouse facilities. Some of those judges also have allowed limited photography and video recording of defendants at court hearings outside the presence of a jury, especially when a criminal case is of heightened public interest.
However, the Bell County order doesn’t address the fact that some audio and video recordings have been allowed by judges in courtrooms in some instances such as Bell County Adoption Day, the Telegram previously reported.
Garza has not returned several calls and emails from the Telegram, and his office manager said she wasn’t optimistic about his response during a recent call with a Telegram editor. State District Judge Jack Jones, the county’s administrative judge who also presides over the 146th District Court, did not respond to several recent calls. Both Garza and Jones hold elected offices.