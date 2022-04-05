The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will hold three showings of its annual Easter Pageant on Wednesday in front of the Luther Memorial on the Belton campus.
Although each showing — at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — is free and open to the public, seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the university.
“The Easter Pageant chronicles moments from the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate,” Ashley Smith, a UMHB spokeswoman, said in a news release. “This event has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. The production is student-led and features a cast of hundreds of students and children and grandchildren of university students, faculty and staff.”
Last year, Priscilla Valenzuela, a recent UMHB graduate, served on the pageant’s makeup and costumes committee and was responsible for the cast’s faux beards, eyeliner and tattoo cover ups.
“It’s such a personal and raw show to watch, so to have this experience for our last year at UMHB felt great,” she told the Telegram in April 2021. “I had never seen the story of Jesus performed live before, so to see it in person was really neat. It’s a good reminder … and it’s even better that the community got to come to watch it with us.”
This year, Evrhett White, a senior marketing major from Portland, will serve as the director, while Seth Brennan, a senior mathematics major from Spring, and Taylor Humphrey, a senior elementary education major from Belton will portray Jesus and Mary, respectively.
UMHB President Randy O’Rear named these three students to their roles based on their “strong Christian faith and character,” according to UMHB.
“Pageant organizers said the 5:30 p.m. show is usually the most popular, so visitors are encouraged to attend earlier performances if possible,” Smith said. “Audiences are also encouraged to bring sunscreen, as umbrellas are prohibited.”
The Easter Pageant also will be livestreamed online at umhb.edu/live.