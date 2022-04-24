SALADO — Patrons relaxed on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St., over the weekend and took in the Sounds of Salado music festival. A portion of the proceeds were marked for victims of the Cedar Valley tornado.
Former Salado resident Stephen Clarke, owner of Radio Milk Recording, an Austin studio, was one of the festival producers.
“I’ve been working with KD a long time,” he said of KD Hill, brewery owner. “This is a perfect setting.”
“I grew up in Salado,” he said. “I love Salado. I am a musician. I love rock ’n’ roll.”
Country music is popular in the area, he said, and there is a need for rock ’n’ roll.
“I was doing a show here two years ago — on this date,” he said. “I wanted to make it bigger. We’re trying to figure out the sweet spot, to make it enjoyable and really to introduce it to people who will come from Dallas and Austin.”
The nine music groups at the festival are national performers, he said. Lo Talker was on the stage Saturday afternoon.
“I wanted to bring a high caliber of rock ’n’ roll,” Clarke said. “We’ve got some softer rock, Southern rock and hard-hitting rock ’n’ roll.”
He introduced Zac Catanzaro of Austin near a camping trailer dubbed “Song Confessional.”
“We take this trailer all over the country,” Catanzaro said. “We have people tell us anonymous stories. We take our favorites and we give them to songwriters and bands. We give them one day to write and record an original song based on that story.”
He partners with an Austin radio station that puts the resulting song out as a podcast, he said.
“In the show, you hear the story, the original song and an interview with the artist who wrote this song,” he said.
He’s been doing this since 2018, he said, and is making money at it. “It started as a most novel thing,” he said.
“It’s far past a novelty. We’ve been all over the country in it,” he said of the trailer.
It’s a way to connect with people in a more definite way, he said.
“We’re collecting stories from people that aren’t musicians, people who wouldn’t be able to sit down and write a song,” he said. “We’re trying to give them that experience.”
A full-time, touring musician, he plays the drums for Bright Light Social Hour. The group also performs with Walker Lukens under his name.
Shane Berrier, assistant fire chief of Salado Volunteer Fire Department, said firefighters would be distributing funds from the festival to tornado victims.
“It’s a rough situation,” he said. “We’ve had several families that lost everything and didn’t have insurance. Some had a little bit, but not enough to cover all the losses they’ve had.”
What the people need now is money, he said.
“A lot of them don’t have anything left,” he said. “They don’t have room to put clothes or furniture. A lot of them are having to rent … staying in motels. They’re having to pay for that out of their pocket”
Many people have brought generous donations to hand out to people that need it, he said.
“We are continuing to do that daily,” he said. “There are more people out there that need help.”
Some media have focused on a few victims, who subsequently received a lot of help, he said. Some of the unheralded families are not getting much help, he said.