Two local parades are planned this week — with unique ways of remaining socially distant and keeping safe.
Both the 74th annual Temple Christmas Parade and the Dead Fish Grill boat parade will move forward over the next two nights. The Temple parade will be open to the public while the Dead Fish Grill event, also open to the public, will require attendees to book reservations for a closer view.
The boat parade will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, with decorated boats floating past the restaurant for diners to see.
The restaurant will have live music during the parade, along with serving hot chocolate with marshmallows and showing Christmas movies for the children.
People can also view the boat parade from the Belton Dam overlook, which is free.
Temple parade
Temple’s parade being held around Santa Fe Plaza will reverse the roles of visitors and parade floats, having attendees drive through a path of stationary floats and restricted to their cars.
The Temple parade Monday will last for two hours starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m., with residents able to start lining up at 6:15 p.m.
Residents will be lined up at the parade’s entrance on South 11th Street at Central Avenue by Temple Police Department officers, and will later be escorted by them through the route.
The parade route will start at the intersection of South 11th and Central, circle around Santa Fe Plaza using Avenues A and B and end by having residents exit at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Temple’s annual Christmas tree lighting, which goes along with the parade, will be virtual this year and will be shown on the Temple Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Mayor Tim Davis will light the tree right before the start of the parade at 6:25 p.m.