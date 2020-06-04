Days before a planned peaceful protest, the brother of a man allegedly killed by a former Temple police officer is urging peace while demonstrating against officer-involved violence.
“Anyone attempting to incite the people, indirectly, towards violence .... you’re part of the problem,” Domonte Dean, the brother of shooting victim Michael Dean. Micheal died in December after a Temple traffic stop by former officer Carmen DeCruz, who was charged with manslaughter in the case.
“The goal is to come together on a unified front and demand change. Not to cause further conflict amongst the masses,” Domonte Dean said. “Show the city that we’re in this as a collective, not divided ....”
“The goal is to leave behind a better situation for generations to come,” he said. “Not to keep rebuilding.”
Temple Police said they will have resources and personnel available during the protest Friday, but did not elaborate.
“The city of Temple and the Temple Police Department fully support the right of peaceful protest,” city spokesman Cody Weems said. “TPD has the resources available to ensure the safety of protesters and the public.”
Several instances of graffiti reported Tuesday to police resulted in investigations, spokesman Chris Christoff said. Some graffiti had derogatory remarks against the Temple Police Department.
“TPD received reports of graffiti yesterday (Tuesday). The police department is closely patrolling areas where graffiti has occurred and is investigating these cases,” Christoff said Wednesday. “Currently no suspects have been identified and it is unknown if any of the incidents are related. One of the cases referenced Mike Dean though we cannot speculate on other intent at this time.”
Graffiti was found on Temple College wall near the 2100 block of South Fifth Street, on a building near the 1200 block of South First Street and in the 800 block of East Adams Avenue.
Patrick Arryn Narvaiz, organizer of the protest set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday near the Temple Municipal Building, said friends told him about the graffiti. Narvaiz said he knew nothing about the graffiti or who did it.
During the event in downtown Temple, people will be on hand to register voters, show youth how to behave with law enforcement during a traffic stop and to give advice about mental health concerns.
“There will be a march as part of the protest, but no one knows where it will go except for the event organizers the day of the march,” Narvaiz said.
Narvaiz said he would not disclose the march route and destination for safety reasons, although the organizer previously posted on social media that protestors would march to South 31st Street near Temple Mall.
He said he hired a security team that will deescalate any potential violence.
The Dean shooting in Temple will be a part of the protest, which will include talks by people who have seen abuses of power, Narvaiz said.
“6 months and no answers,” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s not white vs. black. It’s everyone vs. racists.”