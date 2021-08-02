BELTON — Bell County might lower its tax rate for the third straight year later this month following two public hearings set Monday.
The two public hearings, held by the Commissioners Court, will allow residents to address officials about the proposed rates before they are voted on. The county’s tax rate this year is proposed to be set at the no-new-revenue rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — which is 39.43 cents per $100 valuation.
County Judge David Blackburn said the two public hearings were something commissioners wanted to hold for residents although the hearings aren’t needed to approve the measure.
The first of the two hearings will take place starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton, with the second taking place at the commissioners’ regular 9 a.m. meeting Aug. 16.
“If we do set the proposed tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate, then the tax rate hearings that we have on the schedule are not required,” Blackburn said. “However, historically we have done those tax rate hearings so we are proposing to go ahead and conduct those.”
The new tax rate means that someone with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $394.30 in property taxes to the county per year.
The proposed rate is 3.1 cents lower than the county’s current rate of 42.53 cents, which commissioners had said last year was the lowest tax rate seen in the county for more than a decade. The county had not seen a decrease in the tax rate for at least a decade before 2019.
While the tax rate is lower, some taxpayers likely will see a higher tax bill due to rising property tax appraisals.
County officials said the highest tax rate that could have been set without taxpayer approval — known as the voter-approved rate — was 44.64 cents per $100 valuation.
The decrease in the tax rate comes even as the county recently approved $75 million in certificate of obligation bonds for infrastructure projects. Commissioners said they limited the debt issued to keep the tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate.
In March, Commissioner Bill Schumann said the county has worked for years to allow it to issue the debt needed for the projects, while also not increasing the tax rate for residents.
“This has been a longer process than just the last few months,” Schumann said. “For the county to be in the financial position right now to be able to make this kind of investment in the community and still be able to realistically say that we are going to do this and work within the no-new-revenue tax rate has taken years. At least eight years that I know of.”
Aside from the tax rate, the county plans to present its $118.7 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year during its 9 a.m. meeting Monday.
The final vote on both the county’s budget and final tax rate are set to take place at the Aug. 16 meeting in the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., Belton.