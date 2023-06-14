A Temple man faces nine counts of possession of child pornography after more than 900 illegal images reportedly were found on his computer after a lengthy investigation by law enforcement officials.
Christopher Wagoner, 48, was indicted on the nine third-degree felony charges June 7 by a Bell County grand jury.
On June 2, 2022, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Wagoner’s Temple home based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was received in June 2020. The tip said three images depicting child pornography were uploaded to an IP address in Temple, according to an arrest affidavit.
“Agents issued subpoenas to determine the owners associated with the IP address involved,” the affidavit said. “Returns came back for a hotel in Temple, Bell County, Texas, and two residences, one with Christopher Wagoner listed as an emergency contact. Agents went out to the first residence and learned that two individuals in addition to Christopher Wagoner resided at that location.”
A laptop computer belonging to Wagoner was seized. The computer had a user login name of Chris Wagoner with an owner name associated with the child pornography downloads, the affidavit said.
Agents executed search warrants to Google for the email address associated with the uploads.
“Google had reported this email address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children per their protocols when the images were uploaded,” the affidavit said. “In response to the search warrant, agents obtained three additional images in similar nature to the first three. Agents were also able to view emails between Christopher Wagoner and a rental company with a receipt for rent included. Wagoner’s name was also matched to social media accounts located in the search warrant return. Agents were able to see that images were sent between accounts owned by Wagoner.”
Wagoner told agents on scene that his cellphone was left at a Killeen hotel in 2020 and “someone had logged into it without his consent,” the affidavit said.
Wagoner said his source of income was writing erotic stories for online customers. He used the email account associated with the downloads until sometime in 2020, when Google locked the account for violating its terms of service.
“When confronted with evidence that there was more than one occasion where images had been uploaded or accessed, Wagoner then admitted to an affair he was having online and had been trying to hide it from his wife,” the affidavit said. “Wagoner claims the woman requested an erotica story based on illicit sexual images of children. Wagoner claims he refused to write the story and after his wife found out about the affair, all communication ceased. Wagoner then stated that he was having a new affair on his wife and says that this new lover sent him three sexual images of children.”
Wagoner said he planned to report the images to the FBI, but never did so because he was “unable to report anonymously,” the affidavit said. He claimed he viewed the images on his cellphone but it was broken in 2020 and not used anymore.
Data from the seized laptop was analyzed and “977 images of prepubescent minors and minors not yet 15 years old” engaging in sexual acts, or “tied up, gagged and bound while naked,” according to the affidavit.
“Nine of the images were of identified child victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” the affidavit said. In addition to the lewd images of minors, the laptop reportedly also contained photographs of Christopher Wagoner, including a selfie of Wagoner holding his driver’s license. “Several sexual writings and pornographic website visits were also located. No sexually explicit content depicting minors was located on the wife’s devices.”
Wagoner, who was freed from the Bell County Jail March 10 after he posted a $50,000 bond, is scheduled for an arraignment hearing June 30 in the 478th District Court with Judge Wade Faulkner presiding. A pretrial hearing is set for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 18 in the same courtroom.