Temple High School theater students disappeared into their roles Saturday as they competed against seven other schools in the UIL District 12 One-Act Play Contest held in their campus auditorium.
The mission of the One-Act Play Contest is to promote a spirit of cooperation among all involved in educational theater growth.
“Theater can be a reflection of our society. It allows our students to explore emotions and the world around them. They can express so much through the stage,” Catrina Lotspeich, district director of fine arts for Temple High School, said. “We’ve seen some of the shyest students completely come out if their shell.”
The other competing schools were Weiss High School from Pflugerville; Copperas Cove High School; Hutto High School; Harker Heights High School; Waco Midway High School; and Bryan High School.
Out of the seven schools competing, three will advance to the bi-district level after spring break. From there, two schools will advance to the state competition.
Temple High School is no stranger to the state level competition — having made it to the top tier many times and winning twice before.
Temple High’s entry, “Things I Know to Be True” by Andrew Bovell, won first place Saturday. Thomas Painter from THS was named Best Performer. Skyler Gordon was named to the All-Star Cast, while Angel Santiago was named honorable mention All-Star Cast.
Temple High also had the Outstanding Technical Crew, and Aracely Placencia was named to the All-Star Technical Crew.
Finding the story
A booklet given to audience members outlined that the competition plays were viewed by their respective administrations and deemed acceptable for performances to the community. Lotspeich said the plays also need to be approved by its playwrights and publishers.
“Students only get 40 minutes to perform, so they have to trim down a roughly two-hour play and get that new version approved by the publisher and playwright,” Lotspeich said. “Sometimes publishers will only allow you to take 40-minute blocks from either the beginning, middle or end, and perform those instead of trimming anything.
“It can be overwhelming for everyone.”
Temple High faced the added challenge of not being allowed to do any internal cutting of the original content. Their chosen play first premiered in 2016 out of South Australia. The students have had afterschool rehearsals five days a week since January to prepare for the big day.
When THS student Saniyah Galbreath — who played Fran, a mother of four in her 50s — received the role, she channeled some of the mannerisms of her own mother for the performance.
“As an actor I really needed to find the truth in the performance. I had to feel like I was that older, independent woman,” Galbreath said. “I definitely took bits and pieces from my own mother and my own experiences.”
Organized chaos
Students are given seven minutes to put up their respective sets before the show and seven minutes to take them down afterwards. Lotspeich told the Telegram the organized chaos is something more of a “well-choreographed dance” that’s impressive to watch.
Students are not judged on how well they put up and take down their sets, but they can be disqualified by the judges if they go over their allotted seven minutes. To ensure they don’t go over that time, there are several rehearsal days designated to set building.
Each student is given a specific set of tasks during the “put up, take down” process to ensure everything is timed perfectly and goes smoothly.
“Rehearsals were challenging but in a good way; we had a good support system through it all” Alivea Johnson — who played Pip — said.
Galbreath recounted the recent winter storm kept the actors from rehearsing for nearly a week. She thanked the directors who were understanding and kind during that time.
Curtain call
Temple’s performance drew an emotional response from the audience. “That was an emotional rollercoaster” an audience member said to her partner.
Exiting the auditorium, fanning her red eyes with the booklet, was Amy Painter, mother of Thomas Painter, acting as Bob in the play.
“It’s just all so overwhelming,” Painter said. “I was just crying with a group of moms here. We all felt the same thing. It was beautiful.”
The audience support did not go unnoticed to Galbreath, who says the audience engagement during the performance and positive reaction afterwards is rewarding.
“It makes me feel like we all did our jobs to convey truth and tell the story of a dysfunctional family,” Galbreath said. “If we can share a story for people to relate to and feel something about, that’s the best.”