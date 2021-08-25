The Temple Police Department is inviting residents to participate in National Night Out from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Anyone interested in hosting a party in their neighborhood should register with the city by Sept. 13 at templetx.gov/nno. Temple police officers will make an appearance at each registered block party.
Each applicant will be responsible for the following:
• Advertise their party to their neighbors.
• Provide any food and/or activities.
• Setting-up and breaking-down party supplies and decorations.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes crime prevention, drug awareness and police-community partnership.
“We hope residents use this time to connect with their neighbors and interact with officers to enhance relationships and discuss ways to keep the City of Temple safe,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release.
For more information, contact Public Relations Specialist Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.