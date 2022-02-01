Several agencies are teaming up to help make Texas roads safer.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and the Statewide Initiatives Traffic Safety Program are actively collaborating to make Texas roadways safer.
“(We) are rolling out our 2022 family-focused outreach efforts with hopes that … all those who share our commitment to saving lives through traffic safety education to prevent fatalities and injuries across the state,” Mary Jo Prince, a project coordinator at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said in an email.
This year, an emphasis is being placed on addressing year-to-year Texas Department of Transportation data that showed an increase in impaired driving-related injuries and fatalities — deaths that included pedestrians, cyclists and passengers of other vehicles.
“In 2020 … there were 958 persons killed in motor vehicle crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol, representing 25% of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes,” the injury prevention coalition said in a news release.
Of these deaths, 15 fatalities occurred in Bell County, according to TxDOT data.
Meanwhile, the largest percentage of intoxicated driving incidents involved in fatal crashes in Texas were between the ages of 21 and 40 — a demographic that included students, young and middle-aged adults, attorneys, medical professionals, military personnel, first responders and tradesmen.
“Their selfish choices to drive impaired also affect hundreds of innocent lives with death or serious injuries, and leaves countless surviving loved ones with the lifelong effects of senseless tragedies due to impaired driving,” the injury prevention coalition said.
However, the organization is hopeful that this trend can be reversed by raising awareness among families.
“The sobering truth is that these fatalities could have been prevented, had the impaired drivers made the right choices to not drink before getting behind the wheel,” the coalition said. “Since building awareness effectively among Texans about impaired driving prevention is vital, BVIPC traffic safety educators are encouraging all Texas motorists to join in their efforts to save lives.”
Mitigation strategies include reading about alcohol-impaired driving laws, planning for safe rides home and discussing the dangers of impaired driving with family and friends.
“Realistic scenarios … includes thousands of dollars in legal fees, jail time, civil court liabilities, loss of jobs, physical and mental health costs,” the coalition said. “Additionally, the choice to drink and drive can lead to death or serious injury — for the impaired driver and others — and the impacts of that will be felt throughout the community.”
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives, and TxDOT encourage families to watch “Safe Teen Talk: Before They Drive” online at vimeo.com/657072232.
“Deadly consequences of making a conscious choice to drive impaired can strike anywhere,” the coalition said.