A Temple man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly pointing a firearm at a man and threatening to kill him.
Reginald Quentine Davis, 29, was in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $75,000, jail records showed.
Davis is accused of pointing a firearm at a Killeen man that he had a dispute with, according to an arrest affidavit.
Traveonne Davis told police that Reginald Davis threatened to kill him in November 2020.
Killeen police were called Nov. 13 when Davis was seen walking without a shirt, carrying a handgun and racking the slide as it he putting a round of ammunition in the chamber.
A Killeen officer later found the gun in a trash can near Reginald Davis, the affidavit said.
A witness told police she saw Reginald Davis point the gun at Traveonne Davis.
The affidavit said officers believe Traveonne Davis and the witness gave truthful and accurate statements to police regarding the aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant was filed Nov. 17.
Suspect sought
Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in several vehicle burglaries.
The department released a photograph of a woman.
Anyone with information can contact the police department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.