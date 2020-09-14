The seventh annual Police Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple
The event is hosted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Foundation and Johnson Brother’s Ford.
Lunch at 11 a.m. will precede a 1 p.m. tee off time. The tournament will include awards, prizes and a raffle. Dinner will be served after the tournament.
People may participate on their own or bring a four-man team.
The foundation’s main purpose in the beginning was to erect a statue to honor Bell County fallen law enforcement officers. That bronze statue was unveiled in December 2017.
The two other reasons for forming the foundation were to assist officers and their families when they have a crisis and to provide scholarships. The last purpose added was to serve the community during and after natural disasters.
For more information, call Dana Lange at 254-534-2459 or email dlange@rtschneider.com.