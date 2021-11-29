A local organization plans to bring a bit of holiday cheer to older residents throughout Temple as part of an annual program.
The Temple office of Home Instead is holding its Be a Santa to a Senior program for the ninth year. The program gathers gifts donated by local residents and gives them to the seniors in the community who might feel overlooked or isolated.
Gifts gathered through the program, which is taking place through Dec. 13, mainly include items such as toiletries, blankets and clothing.
Brandy Firebaugh, owner of the Temple Home Instead office, said the program reminds local seniors that they are loved by the community.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” Firebaugh said. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
The organization’s local office is working with four businesses this year to gather the gifts, which they hope to donate to about 250 senior citizens.
In order to gather the presents for these seniors, the organization put up four Christmas trees at the businesses with ornaments for each senior. The ornaments have a senior’s name on them with gift suggestions.
The organization is encouraging those buying gifts for seniors to purchase as many as they would like, leaving them unwrapped and returning them to the business where they got the ornament from.
Locations for the trees include Burkes Outlet at 3104 S. 31st St. in Temple, Texell Credit Union at 3314 S. 31st St. in Temple, Backyard BBQ at 1695 Morgan’s Point Road in Morgan’s Point Resort and J. Neely’s Burrito Bar at 127 Lake Road in Belton.
The organization said gifts donated by residents will make it to seniors in time for the holidays.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference,” Firebaugh said. “And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season. Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”
Be a Santa to a Senior program was created 18 years ago by Home Instead, a franchise network that provides support and education to ageing adults and their families.
Since the program’s start, the organization has reported handing out more than 2 million gifts to more than 750,000 seniors across North America.