An unconscious man found at a Temple hotel is a felon who allegedly had a firearm, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Margarito Eureste Rodriguez, 33, of Temple, discovered in a room at the Texas Inn, 3309 N. General Bruce Drive, led to the request for officers to do a welfare check. Rodriguez was reportedly unresponsive.
Officers went into the room, found a handgun near Rodriguez and woke him up, Weems said. Rodriguez had previous felony convictions and wasn’t allowed to have a firearm.
Rodriguez has a list of felony and some misdemeanor convictions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety’s criminal records.
His criminal history begins in 2006 with a conviction for burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Rodriguez’s sentence of 10 years in prison became time in a boot camp. His probation was revoked, his conviction was changed to a first-degree felony and he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to the DPS.
Rodriguez’s other two felony convictions were on separate arrests for drug possession.
His discharge date was June 25, 2017, from Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the records showed.
Rodriguez’s arrest was Monday. Officers charged him with felon in possession of a firearm. He remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. No bond was set by press time.