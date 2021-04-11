BELTON — Age wasn’t much of a factor Saturday and Sunday in the American Southwest Cutting Horse Association show at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
The youth class starts whenever the competitor can sit in the saddle and goes up to 18, said Cary Sims, association secretary. There’s no upper age limit in the older classes.
Jim Kier, 71, of Gatesville rode Smooth Knitty Kitty, 15, on Saturday and Sunday. He earned at $548 check by scoring 75 and winning the non-pro division.
He and his wife, Patty, have been into cutting horses for about 42 years.
“I’ve done a lot of horse things, but cutting is my favorite,” he said. “I’ve won over $300,000 showing cutting horses in my career. This horse has won over $165,000. The horse is the difference.”
Kier, who himself is a judge, said the judges are not supposed to judge the rider.
“It’s based on the horse’s ability to cut a cow out of the herd quietly and keep the cow in the middle third of the show pen,” he said. “The harder the cow tries to get back to the herd, without losing it, dictates your score.”
That’s minus the penalties, he said.
“Every time you move the reins, it costs you a point,” he said. “Every time your horse misses a cow, or is out of position, it costs you a point. He’s supposed to be in sync — the mirror of the cow. When he gets out of that, that’s a penalty of one point every time.”
As long as he can ride and win, he’s going to keep on, he said.
“The whole key is to have the best horse you can afford,” he said. “It’s all about horsepower. These horses are bred cow horses, which means they have the instinct to work the cow, and then they need to be trained. It takes two to three years to train a cutting horse.”
Roger Kaminsky of Sulphur Springs, marketing director for the United States Cutting Horse Association, said he and his wife, Raynell, have three cutting horses and probably go to too many shows.
“We’re horseback at least once or twice a week,” he said.
They made a cutting horse show the previous weekend in Fort Worth, he said. He promotes sponsorships for trailer dealers, saddle makers, feed companies and other related products.
“I’m an old cowboy, a PRCA steer wrestler,” he said.
Converting from steer wrestling, where he had to leave the saddle, to riding a cutting horse, where he has to stay in it, was quite a switch, he said.
He and Raynell rode in a San Marcos cutting horse show on their wedding night, he said.
“She’s my buddy,” he said. “She’s my hero. She’s my everything. It’s me and her, thick or thin.”
There are many factors in the cutting horse industry, he said, and it takes a lot of practice.
“Be patient and go to different trainers,” he said. “Pick up something from one trainer. Pick up something else from another. Watch cattle. Ride different horses. That will help you figure out where the buttons are.”
Using a mechanical flag that simulates the movements of a cow is a good idea, he said.
“Normally you’ll work the flag once or twice a week,” he said. “You’ll want to work a live cow the Friday before you go to a Sunday show. It will make your run a little cleaner.”