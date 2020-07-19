Kim George, an associate English professor at Temple College, will receive the college’s 2020 Claudia and W.T. Barnhart Teacher of the Year Award.
The award includes a $2,000 stipend and the winner becomes Temple College’s nominee for a statewide teaching excellence award sponsored by the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation.
George has been a member of the Temple College faculty since 2012. She teaches all the major English courses, including English composition, British literature and American literature, according to a news release.
George — a leader in applying technology to teaching — serves as a mentor for other faculty members in areas such as online learning, the release said. She was instrumental in setting up the college’s new Center for Teaching and Learning, which provides professional development opportunities for faculty members.
She is a founding member of the Temple College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the English honor society for two-year colleges. George is active in several campus committees, including the Faculty Council and the Quality Enhancement Plan Committee.
In 2018, George was one of two Temple College faculty members selected to receive the Teaching Excellence Award from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development.
“Ms. George is a tremendous asset to our faculty team as she provides rich learning experiences for her students to ensure their success,” Dr. Susan Guzman-Trevino, vice president for academic affairs, said in the release. “Moreover, through her research and collaboration with other faculty, Kim has facilitated creation of an exemplary professional development and mentoring program. We are extremely fortunate to have her at Temple College.”
George holds bachelor and master degrees in English literature from Florida State University. Prior to joining the Temple College faculty, she taught at Southeastern College in Lakeland, Florida, and at McLennan Community College in Waco.
George is the 32nd recipient of the teaching award.