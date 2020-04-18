It’s hard for Amanda Robison-Chadwell to pinpoint her hometown.
Her childhood was spent globetrotting because her father was in the Air Force. She was born in Germany. And each of the places where her family lived made her who she is today.
“Montana gave me a love of nature. Oklahoma introduced me to the southern U.S.,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Turkey gave me a love for history, archaeology — I actually worked as an archaeologist while in graduate school — and introduced me to differences in culture I’d never experienced. California is where I met my husband and some of my best friends. Texas is where I launched my career and is a great place to settle down.”
But one place impacted her the most.
“I spent a few years living overseas as a teenager in Izmir, Turkey, and there was no military base so American families lived among the Turkish population” she said. “It was a great cultural education, but didn’t lend much to having English-speaking friends nearby.”
So Robison-Chadwell turned to her mother’s collection of books. She found a book that would ultimately change her life.
“One of the first books I picked up was called ‘The Hot Zone,’ which is about viral hemorrhagic fever,” she said. “I have been interested in epidemiology and infectious disease, in particular, ever since.”
More than two decades after reading Richard Preston’s book, Robison-Chadwell, 35, is the top public health official in Bell County. She has been the director of the Bell County Public Health District for almost four years.
And now she faces one of the most difficult challenges in her career: Coordinating the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic — a crisis that could have been ripped straight from the pages of “The Hot Zone.”
“I think that the most relevant piece is the challenges that come from trying to combat an emerging disease,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The book delves some into some of those challenges that were faced combating emerging infectious diseases, and I certainly feel like we are seeing an echo of that with COVID-19.”
‘She’s done well’
Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann had a hand in bringing Robison-Chadwell to Bell County.
He is the chairman of the Bell County Board of Health, an 11-member decision-making body that governs the health district. Nearly four years ago, he was on the hiring committee tasked with finding a new health district director.
“She’s done well. We have been happy with her performance,” Schumann said. “This is her first management position, per se, in the health field so there have been some adjustments as there would be with anybody into that new role.”
Robison-Chadwell brought something different to the county, the commissioner said.
“No. 1 was her experience at the state doing data evaluation of epidemiological events, such as the one we’re having now, and being able to really do what you see on the national TV of looking at trends, spikes, when things might be turning to be over the hump, as they say,” Schumann said. “That was some experience that we did not have in the past but was interesting to us and we felt it would be very beneficial.”
Robison-Chadwell has three degrees. She earned her bachelor’s degree in anthropology from California State University in Sacramento. Then she earned her public health master’s degree and public health doctorate with an emphasis in community health education from Walden University.
Robison-Chadwell worked for the state government in Austin prior to coming to Bell County. Robison-Chadwell and her husband, Josh, lived just north of the city because of the cheaper living costs. That, though, came with its own toll.
“I was commuting close to two hours a day going to work, which was most of the reason I looked for other employment,” she explained. “A friend shared the health district posting with me, and I applied and was selected as the finalist by the board.”
There was another reason that pushed Robison-Chadwell to Bell County.
“It was also where my mother wanted to live. She has early on-set Alzheimer’s disease and is at mid-late stage at 59 years old,” the health district director said. “When she was diagnosed my father knew he would have to retire and that he wouldn’t be able to afford their mortgage, so my husband and I offered to have them move here and live with us. They shopped around for a new house with us and my mother fell in love with ours. She loves the South, where she is originally from, the community and our home, and is comfortable here.”
Community focus
Robison-Chadwell was honored to be tapped to lead the Bell County Public Health District.
Her top mission as she took over the reins was simple: Get to know the people who worked at the health district and her new community. That, she said, helped determine where to focus the health district’s efforts.
“I have focused a lot of my effort getting to know processes, staff, community leaders and the community at large. I am three years in, and there is still much to learn, but I enjoy that process,” Robison-Chadwell said. “My focus as of late has been working to develop closer relationships with our staff and to work with them to realize the goals of each division.”
The health district has had a number of accomplishments since Robison-Chadwell started leading it.
“We have fantastic leadership in each of our divisions and I would not even try to take credit for their accomplishments,” she said.
She pointed to the medical and nursing division moving to a larger, newer clinic in Temple, and the environmental division’s relocation, restructured leadership and continued revamping of its processes as examples of success.
“WIC (Women Infants Children) has made massive strides with its dedicated and creative staff,” Robison-Chadwell said. “They are remodeling clinics and have launched a new software product (TXIN) for WIC participants. They launched curbside service in response to COVID-19 which has been very successful. They have been creative and innovative, and no doubt will continue to do so.”
Then there’s the preparedness team — a group of three people who are on the frontlines of the current coronavirus crisis.
“Preparedness has done some restructuring and instituted planning agreements throughout the community to address situations like the one we are experiencing now,” the health district director said.
‘The power of innovation’
The Bell County Public Health District does not have a large pool of funding. That has meant Robison-Chadwell and her team have had to find new ways of getting their work done.
“I’ve learned a lot about the power of innovation and partnership,” she said. “Being resource constrained means thinking of creative ways to get things done. I have much to learn about how to do that, but this community has offered up great teachers.”
Partnerships have been important, Robinson-Chadwell explained.
“We sometimes forget that we do not have to do everything and that reinventing the wheel is not necessary,” she said. “One of the first things we think about now when we’re trying to accomplish something is whether or not someone is already doing what we are attempting or if there is anyone we can partner with because public health is not a solo effort.”
One example of that is the Mobile Point of Dispersion unit, a trailer the health district uses in rural areas to provide vaccines, medications, food and other supplies.
The Mobile POD — or Mo-POD as the health district director nicknamed it — was developed by the county’s preparedness unit, local governments, Milam County and the district’s Medical Reserve Corps.
“Doing something like this with the small staff we have in preparedness depends heavily on partnership,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The Mobile POD project earned the Bell County Public Health District national recognition last year. The National Association of County and City Health Officials gave the health district an award in the Advance an Innovative Medical Countermeasures Enterprise category.
“We’re happy that she’s on her team,” Schumann said.
Unprecedented crisis
One word best describes how Robison-Chadwell and the health district are feeling right now — stressed.
The Bell County Public Health District has been working around the clock, day in and day out, to keep track of local COVID-19 cases.
“We have every hand on deck working on this that we can, and we are leveraging our partnerships with our cities, the county, other partner health departments and the state to get things done,” the health district director said. “We are also doing our best to keep track of the lessons along the way so that we can grow from this like we do from every event.”
The first reported case in Bell County was on March 13. A lot has changed since then, and Robison-Chadwell acknowledged that it’s been difficult.
“The fact that things have changed so frequently has been hard to keep up with,” she said. “I understand that we are dealing with something unprecedented and that it is a new virus, so the changes are inevitable, but it is still challenging to manage.”
Robison-Chadwell has had a good grip on the COVID-19 pandemic, Schumann said.
“I think she has done a remarkable job given the fact that we don’t have a (larger) health district like McLennan County or Williamson County has,” the commissioner said. “She’s done a remarkable job with the personnel and the resources that she’s had to work with.”
Although Robison-Chadwell has moved some staff over to help with her preparedness team, they can do only so much.
“We are trying to focus on prioritizing to ensure that the must-do tasks are taken care of, and then try and open to tackling other things as we can manage them,” she said. “However, we all must recognize that we are human, and we cannot do everything.”
Because they are human, Robison-Chadwell encourages self-care to her staff so they can recharge and get back to handling the coronavirus in Bell County. They also encourage each other and focus on any silver linings that may pop up.
All of that will be important as no one knows how long the pandemic will continue. Robison-Chadwell certainly knows that.
“We keep having to remind ourselves that it is a marathon and not a sprint.”