BELTON — A new era for Belton schools is almost set to begin.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees is to consider hiring Matt Smith, the chief of staff and deputy superintendent in Leander ISD, as superintendent during their meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
The school board named Smith, 44, the lone finalist for superintendent on Jan. 27. Texas law requires school districts to wait 21 days before hiring a superintendent.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the amazing district of 12,000 students and 1,800 employees that we have here in Belton,” Smith said after being named the superintendent finalist. “I am honored that you chose me for this role. I realize that, with this honor, comes great responsibility. I accept that responsibility with great care and great gratitude.”
School board members will set Smith’s salary and approve his employee contract. Smith currently earns a salary of $196,018, according to an open records request the Telegram filed with Leander ISD.
“Prior to the selection of the lone finalist, the third-party search firm (Thompson & Horton LLP) provided board members with an analysis of superintendent salaries in our region and at comparable districts across the state,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox previously said. “Our board fully intends to offer Dr. Smith a competitive salary.”
Smith — once the board hires him — will succeed Susan Kincannon, who left Belton ISD to lead Waco ISD in September. Kincannon earned $215,000 as Belton schools superintendent.
Smith, a former English teacher, came out on top of a field of 43 applicants.
“Matt’s career in public education started in the classroom and his experience demonstrates a true passion for leading effective teams dedicated to improving student outcomes,” board President Suzanne McDonald said. “We believe he will embrace and enhance our district’s culture as we grow and shape the future of our students and community.”
This is the first time since March 1997 that the Belton school board has hired an external candidate to lead the district.
School board members told the Telegram that they picked Smith to lead Belton ISD because of his effective communication skills and his experience working in a growing, large, multi-high school district.
“When you’re looking at a district headed in an upward trajectory, like we are, he seemed to hit all the points of a person that will enable us to take the next steps into being a big district but (also) valuing student-led everything,” school board member Ty Taggart said. “He checked all those boxes.”