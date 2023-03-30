Temple Police are investigating a traffic-related death on southbound Interstate 35, closing the highway Thursday night.
breaking
Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- Fort Hood colonel relieved of duty months after husband
- The Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depot
- Thousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study finds
- Shooting sends man to hospital
- Sylvia Garcia Torres, age 64, of Temple died Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Mobile market: Temple to consider using 18-wheeler with groceries for food desert