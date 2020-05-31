Temple High’s fine arts staff members began moving into their newly renovated wing this month, while construction crews continue to apply the final touches to the $9.4 million project.
“We’re about 99 percent completed. But we’ve been given our certificate of occupancy this past week, which means inspectors have blessed the facility and said we can use it,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram.
Kenneth Wolf, Temple ISD’s director of facilities and construction, said during a facility tour with the Telegram that there are just a few small projects that need to be completed. But Wolf emphasized how some of these projects, including the mounting of sound-proof paneling in the band hall, were impacted by shipping delays caused by COVID-19.
More than 26,000 square feet of space was renovated, while 9,744 square feet was added to the campus’ footprint.
Temple High’s previous band hall was completed in 1965, and improvements to both this space and the percussion room’s sound-proofing are a welcomed sight, officials said. The new flooring consists of two layers of plywood that are about an inch and a quarter thick each, with double walling around the perimeter of the rooms.
“It’s acoustical flooring. Everything is acoustic-treated, so sound doesn’t transfer into the other classrooms that are around it,” Wolf said. “You can bang the drums and everything, but nobody will hear anything.”
Boyd noted how the band’s dedicated percussion space previously was separated from the campus, and stationed outside in a portable building.
“This is a space where percussion had to stay out in a portable separated from the building. Now you have something obviously with a higher ceiling and a larger space. It’s going to be a nice adjustment for them,” Boyd said.
The theater department’s renovated space is something the campus lacked before, Boyd said. He said the new classrooms can effectively serve as a black box when it comes to practicing.
“We’ve turned this space into a place that can also serve as a semi-black box,” Boyd said. “It’s a space where they can lower all the studio lighting, and can work on it in a classroom setting before taking it to the real stage in the auditorium.”
But the lighting in the fine arts wing’s art classrooms seemed to impress Boyd the most.
“There’s solar tubing in these classrooms that’s way better than I expected. It’s all natural light that you can get as bright as traditional lights,” Boyd said. “It was a request the art department made because they like the natural lighting.”
An added garage-like door that leads into an enclosed courtyard will allow art students to utilize natural light outside as well.
The campus’ student center at Temple High’s main entrance also has some cosmetic improvements underway, which are expected to be completed by the fall semester. These changes will allow for more of a stylistic continuity throughout the campus, TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
“We’re going to add additional lighting in there … kind of like what we have in our library,” Boyd said. “This has always been a really loud place, so it’s going to absorb a lot of sound. And it’s going to be much brighter and cleaner.”
Boyd said the stylistic continuity will be achieved through the utilization of wood products in use throughout the fine arts and CTE wings.
“Even though this is all original to the building, the colors and the styles and the products that we’re using will tie this to the improvements that we’ve made to the career center and fine arts area,” Boyd said.