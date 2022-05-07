Mike Hicks, director of Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, said all 330 tickets for the National Train Day on Saturday were sold out by Friday night.
“It’s been a very good day,” he said Saturday afternoon. “We spaced the tickets out to control the crowd.”
The day’s entertainment included speeder car rides, barrel train rides, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, face painting, snow cones, a professional photographer and lots of crafts.
In the lobby, Cheri Bowman, events coordinator for Austin Steam Train Association, talked to people about rain rides and volunteer opportunities.
“We try to share the experience of riding on the train from back in the day,” she said. “Most people see it from a distance, but most of them haven’t ridden on a real train.
“All of our cars are either leased or donated,” she said. “They’re from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. People come on board out of Cedar Park, ride to Burnet, shop, watch the gunfight, then back. We also do a wine train once a month. Like today we do a Mother’s Day flyer.”
There also is a teddy bear train, she said. Children donate a teddy bear and get to ride free. The teddy bears are donated to Children’s Advocacy Center.
“We do the North Pole Flyer in the winter — four weekends out of Bertram depot,” she said.
Just beyond the back door of the lobby, Sarah Fowler, parent volunteer with Cub Scout Pack 10 in Temple, monitored a train skee ball track. A little boy came up, placed a train car on the track, and watched it run down the slope and drop into one of three buckets.
“Yellow bucket,” Fowler said. “I like the yellow bucket. It reminds me of the sun and sunflowers.”
She also oversaw a separate setup of randomly placed railroad tracks, which was keeping two boys busy.
“We have the tracks out there so the kids can be imaginative and create their own train design,” she said. “Every day out here we seem to get new members. That’s what we’re out here for. We have a blast!”
Artie Dunlap, 68, of Clifton welcomed families to a tour of an old caboose, MKT 140. He’s a member of CentraMod and has been a museum volunteer for five years.
“I was a former MKT railroad employee,” he said. “In the ’70s and ’80s I rode this caboose.”
On a table there was a picture of him inside the caboose from about 1978. There also was a photo of his grandson, Tallon Lutz, who is 24 now but was only 3 when he took his first train ride.
“We’re train buddies,” Dunlap said. “He helps me volunteer here and also run trains at CentraMod.”
MKT stands for Missouri Kansas Texas Railroad, he said.
“We would tell children the MKT stands for monkeys, kangaroos and tigers,” he said.
The old cabooses had great heaters for the winter, but were very hot in the summer, he said.
“You could get out on the landing,” he said. “With the train rolling at 40-50 mph, we would open both doors to let in a little wind.”