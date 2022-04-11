A local golf tournament benefiting Project Graduation for Temple High School seniors will tee off at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Sammons Golf Course in Temple.
“We’re worried that our registration is low and I’m trying to do everything I can to get more people registered,” Frankie Keith-Garner, a member of the parent group that is organizing this year’s Project Graduation event, told the Telegram. “We have enough people to hold a tournament, but we haven’t had as many people sign up as we would have hoped. So we have about 20 or more spots still open.”
Three registration packages for the tournament at 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple are available for purchase online at bit.ly/3LQVqiM: single player, $75; two players, $150; and four players, $300.
All proceeds, Keith-Garner said, will go toward hosting Project Graduation on May 28 at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club — an event that was not held the last two years in response to COVID-19.
“The kids will play games, like casino games and basketball tournaments, all evening and for everything they participate in they get a voucher,” Keith-Garner said. “Then they get to bid on a bunch of different prizes that we are able to provide, things that the kids might need for college.”
This year, a scholarship from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, is among those prizes.
“These kids were impacted by COVID-19 the last couple of years in that they had to move in-and-out of the classroom,” Keith-Garner, who noted how past Project Graduation celebrations have featured 350 to 500 students, said. “It’s been a challenging time so we’re really excited to finally end their (high school careers) on a positive note.”
Jeniece Washburn, a Project Graduation co-chairman, noted how residents — who are unable to the golf tournament on Friday — can still contribute to the end-of-the-year celebration.
Donations can be made to “Temple High School Project Graduation" through Venmo to @templehspg and CashApp to $classof2022ths, or by mail to 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.