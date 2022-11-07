Counselors are available at Temple ISD schools following the shooting death of a 16-year-old Sunday, according to officials.
“We will have counselors available for anyone who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
The 16-year-old — whose identity was withheld by the Temple Police Department — died from his wounds received Thursday night at Jones Park, a city of Temple news release said.
“The victim passed away at the hospital from his injuries,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release. “The victim’s identity was being withheld due to his age.”
A juvenile was in custody Friday. His identity is withheld by authorities.
Bell County prosecutors said they have not determined whether the juvenile suspect will be certified as an adult, a legal move that prosecutors use in felony cases involving juveniles.
“At this time, it is too early in the process to determine whether the prosecution will pursue certification as an adult in the case you reference,” Assistant County Attorney John Gauntt Jr. said when asked about the case.
The shooting, the department said, occurred at about 7:13 p.m. in the area of South 23rd Street and West Avenue H.
Officers could not locate a victim at the scene, Nowlin said.
“At 7:19 p.m., Baylor Scott & White hospital personnel advised Temple Police that a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound was at the hospital,” Nowlin said Friday.
Juvenile protection laws set in place to safeguard juveniles accused of a crime prevent the release of their identity. The names of deceased individuals are typically released once next of kin have been notified.
Nowlin said the release of the name of the deceased would interfere with the detection, investigation or prosecution of a crime.
“The information at issue relates to the victim of a crime who was 18 or fewer years of age at the time any portion of the crime was committed and is, therefore, not public under the act,” she said. “Law enforcement records related to a child are confidential by Texas law, and the media is not among the persons or entities identified in the relevant statute as having a special right of access to such information.”
The Texas Code of Criminal procedure offers confidentiality measures to protect victims of crime dealing with family violence, sexual assault or abuse, stalking or trafficking.
Several police departments in the area have released the names of teenage homicide victims.
In May, when a student was stabbed at Belton High School, police released the name of the victim once relatives were notified of the death.
“We try to be respectful of the family of victims and allow them to notify other friends and loved ones prior to us releasing the names of deceased victims,” city of Belton Spokesman Paul Romer said. “It’s common for the public to find out on social media before we release the information.”
The Telegram filed an open records request with the city of Temple for the victim’s name.
Bill Aleshire, a volunteer attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said the city of Temple will need to seek an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office.
“There are exceptions to disclosure … but they must ask for an attorney general’s opinion,” he said.
Bell County Precinct 3 Place 2 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey said he pronounced the Temple 16-year-old dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple on Sunday morning. He said he order an autopsy with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“The identity of the victim has not been released by the police department and I am reluctant to do so since the victim is under 18 years of age,” Wilkey said in an email to the Telegram. “I do not want to interfere with the active investigation that our police department is diligently working to gather all the facts.”
“I ask that our community keep the family and friends of this young person in their prayers and respect the privacy of the family,” Wilkey said.