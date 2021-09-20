The Temple Highlighters were announced as a national winner for the Mark of Excellence project hosted by the Foundation for Music Education — a recognition that just three high school jazz ensembles were selected for this year.
Entries from across the nation totaled 301 by the June deadline, according to the Foundation for Musical Education.
Marcos Duran, an assistant band director at Temple High and the Temple Highlighters’ director, said this recognition was happily welcomed during the challenging era of COVID-19.
“It was a very welcome surprise to be honest with you because of everything we went through last year,” Duran said in a news release. “The kids kept showing up and doing what they needed to so we could keep playing. We had some really special moments in our ensemble and winning this honor made all of the hard work and effort worthwhile, especially for the kids who did so much. We were making music for the sake of making music and winning a contest was just a by-product of us doing that and our kids really investing in that process.”
Rick Yancey, managing director of the Mark of Excellence project, echoed that sentiment.
“Despite so many COVID restrictions, so many musical ensembles still made amazing musical performances,” he said. “These directors and their communities should be very proud of their outstanding accomplishments.”
The Temple Highlighters — the longest-running jazz band program in Texas — are now national winners for a fourth time, and Duran is elated to have built on the success of his program’s predecessors.
“Without all of my current colleagues and the people who came before me, we wouldn’t have what we have now,” Duran said. “I also want to say a special thank you to my wife because no matter how things were going or what we had to deal with, she never let me lose sight of why we were doing this and made me keep my focus on the kids.”
However, Duran and his students received much more than an award. They were greeted with comments on how they can improve their musical talents even further.
“In addition to their honors, all winners will also receive written and recorded comments from the judges and a compilation recording of the winning performances,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “That recording will create a permanent archive of the performances and also provide an educational reference and resource for ensemble directors.”