SALADO — The Salado Public Library District will kick off a spring celebration of its 25th year with a local authors book signing inside Barrow Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
featured
Authors to participate in Salado library celebration on Saturday
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
