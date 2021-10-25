Voters in Bell County have four more days — including today — to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 2 elections as early voting continues with extended hours until Friday.
Ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six voting sites.
Voting sites are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
More than 49% of early votes cast through Monday — 1,548 of the total 3,135 ballots — were recorded at the Temple Annex as residents consider two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond proposal: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities, and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Through Monday, other total votes are 166 ballots by mail, 543 at the Belton Annex, 225 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, 177 at the Killeen Annex, 306 at the Killeen Community Center, and 170 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
Around Bell County, voters are deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD, and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
Voters also can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.