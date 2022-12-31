Temple’s new downtown parking garage, which is now nearing completion, could be one of the many large projects the city finishes in the new year.
The Fourth Street Parking Garage, which began construction in October of 2021, is expected to be completed sometime in April. The garage, at the intersection of East Central Avenue and Fourth Street, is one of two approved by the Temple City Council for downtown.
A second parking garage, at the intersection of Avenue A and First Street, is expected to be completed later this year sometime in the fall.
Allison O’Connor, spokeswoman for the city, said the Fourth Street garage will not be completed until the nearby Hawn Hotel restoration is finished so its residents can park at the structure.
“The First Street garage will contain approximately 241 parking spots and the Fourth Street garage will contain approximately 400 parking spots, 92 of which will be dedicated to the (Hawn) residents,” O’Connor said. “Those spots will be located on the top floor.”
Parking at the structure, O’Connor said, would be free to the public when both structures first open to the public.
James Billeck, deputy city engineer, said in August that inflation had not had much of an effect on the parking garage’s construction.
“The initial construction award was elevated due to the current market inflation and increases,” Billeck said. “We have not seen any further increases since the start of construction as the construction contracts were locked in at that time.”
Completion of the Fourth Street Parking Garage also will line up with the completion of the Hawn Hotel renovation by the Turner Behringer Development group.
The group began the renovation of the historic building in 2021 alongside the neighboring Sears building and Arcadia Theater. The hotel will have a combination of retail and residential space while the Sears building will have some commercial space.
The historic Arcadia Theater will be restored to an entertainment venue for the downtown community.
“We are still on schedule for hitting the summer of 2023 date, and have had some pretty good traction on leasing for some of the commercial spaces in the Hawn and Sears building,” Jonathan Garza, director of development for the company, said. “On the residential side, we have been getting a lot of interest from people interested in living downtown. So we are still excited about the opportunity and the progress we have seen on this project so far.”
Other city projects
Other projects also are on their way to starting or being completed in the new year.
One such project is improvements to the city’s animal shelter, which began construction last month. The $4.4 million project will help expand and improve the existing structure to allow it to hold more animals that a growing city demands.
Officials said construction at the shelter, at 620 Mama Dog Circle, is expected to be completed by August of this year.
Improvements to the facility include the addition of 40 new dog kennels, which will be air conditioned in preparation for the area’s hot summers; rearranging of space to allow for better organization at the facility; and a new play space for the dogs.
Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said the improvements would serve multiple purposes.
“The shelter improvements will positively impact the animals that are housed there, the residents that visit and the staff that work there,” Teston said. “By improving the overall experience, we hope to increase adoptions, which is the ultimate goal of the facility, while still providing a comfortable space for the animals during their stay.”
Officials said the restoration of an existing car wash facility on the site, which will be used for city vehicles, also is included in the project.
Georgetown trail
An important project that is expected to start in the new year is the construction of the first phase of the Georgetown Railroad Trail in South Temple.
The project will construct a hike-and-bike trail along the city-owned Georgetown Railroad, which stretches from South Temple all the way into Belton. The first section of the trail, which will span from South 31st Street to Raye-Allen Elementary, will include about 12,000 linear feet and cost about $1.4 million.
Engineers for the project previously estimated that designs for the trail would be completed by April of 2023 with construction contract to be issued sometime in the summer.
The trail project mainly has been funded by a grant through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization after a parks bond to pay for it was scrapped in 2020.
In 2020, when the bond was first proposed, Temple Councilwoman Susan Long said she was excited for the project.
“I’ve worked on the Georgetown Railroad Trail for about 15 years,” Long said. “I had black hair when I started. I want to ride on that trail, on my bicycle, before I die.”