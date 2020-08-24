Troy Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred Friday during a pursuit.
The pursuit started at about 4:30 p.m. Friday when an officer saw a motorcycle that was recently spray painted and its license plate was crumpled, Troy Police Chief Gary O. Smith said.
The motorcyclist eluded officers by leaving Troy, driving into Temple and then took State Highway 317 back to Troy. The motorcyclist crashed just before he reached the Interstate 35 service road.
A line of vehicles in front of him and an officer’s car in the opposite lane may have caused the motorcyclist to panic, Smith said.
The license plate on the motorcycle was from a different vehicle, he said.
The motorcyclist remained in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple Monday with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The man has not been charged and ownership of the motorcycle wasn’t known Monday, Smith said.