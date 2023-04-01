Spirit of Santa Fe Tour

JD McBride stirs a vat of beer at Fire Base Brewing Company on First Street in downtown Temple. Fire Base is one of the 15 stops on this year’s Spirit of Santa Fe Tour of local breweries, wineries and craft distilleries.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

A self-guided tour created by the Temple Chamber of Commerce takes participants to 15 area wineries, breweries and craft distilleries. The event — dubbed The Spirit of Santa Fe — runs through April 9.