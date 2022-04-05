Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange recognized civilians, deputies, and jailors for their service to the community during an award ceremony on March 28.
Cpl. Shawn Hearn was honored with the Deputy of the Year Award and a lifesaving award for his actions on June 21, 2021, when he used CPR to bring a 14-day old baby back to life. Hearn was promoted from deputy to corporal in February.
“The child’s mother approached Deputy Hearn with the lifeless baby in her arms, crying and scared, pleading for help,” said Sgt. Bryan Mahan, who recommended Hearn for the award. “Deputy Hearn took the small 14-day-old baby girl in his arms and began lifesaving measures by performing CPR on the front seat of the mother’s pickup truck.”
Footage from the body camera Hearn wore showed he performed CPR for about nine minutes until paramedics arrived and took over.
“While EMS worked on the child, Deputy Hearn showed compassion and care towards the mother while she watched helplessly,” said Mahan. “Within a few minutes, the baby girl began to breathe on her own.”
Last year, Hearn also received the Greg McFarland-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award from the Sheriff’s Association of Texas as well as the RISE Officer Award from Axon, a company that specialized in police equipment.
Anne Jackson and her son Tres were honored for their work with people with autism dealing with law enforcement.
Anne Jackson, a former Bell County prosecutor, founded Bell County Autism Intervention Team.
“Since that date, Anne and Tres have come to all of the (training) classes to speak on behalf of the intellectual diversity,” Lange said during the ceremony. “Anne and Tres share their story and journey of struggles and the triumphs. Our hat is off to these two, and we will forever be thankful for the knowledge we have gained by their teaching.”
Sgt. Christopher Wilcox was honored with the Life Saving Award for his action on the night of June 19, 2021, when he helped save the life of a suicidal Fort Hood soldier near Chalk Ridge Falls Park.
Lange said that Wilcox’s action and his collaboration with other soldiers helped save the life of a man who was threatening to jump into the dam while hanging from a rail.
“Sgt. Wilcox and the two soldiers from the unit continued communicating with him to distract him, as they moved closer, and quickly grabbed each arm and gave him a bear hug back into the rail,” said Lange. “They were then able to pull the soldier back to the walkway safely. (All three) demonstrated an unmatched amount of empathy and concern for the soldier in crisis, and through their heroic efforts, they were able to save the soldier’s life.”
Sgt. Christian Alvarado recommended Cpl. Christian Eva for her actions while saving an inmate at the Bell County Jail who was asphyxiating on a milk carton.
“Cpl. Christian demonstrated through her actions of selfless service and outstanding care and custody through her quick lifesaving actions,” Alvarado said.
School Resource Officer Dan Wills was presented with a police commendation for his service at Academy Independent School District.
Stevie Ramirez was presented with Jailer of the Year award.
Caught you caring awards recipients were Henriette Vogel, Justin Harper, and Terrel Jennings.
The Sheriff’s Award recipient was Jennifer Deviney.
Twenty-five years of service awards were given to Christine Ekdahl-Bravo and Sharon McPherson.
Twenty years of service awards were given to Bruce Bacos, Derek Elam, Donna Neagle, and Enrique Rodriguez.
Ten years of service awards given to Jacqueline Cathers, David Herrera, Matthew Jensen, George Pellinger.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Foundation handed a total of $25,000 in 19 scholarships to students.