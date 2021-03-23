BELTON — Police arrested two Belton residents in connection with the placing of a plastic bag over a 4-year-old child’s head.
The incident occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Monday and was related to a family disturbance that happened Jan. 30 in the 800 block of North Beal Street, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Caleob Levalley, 30, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Marquis Trevino, 40, was arrested for failing to report abuse of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. She remained jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Romer said three other family members from Belton — Gilbert Trevino, 55; Jacob Trevino, 24; and Trevor Trevino, 22 — were arrested on aggravated assault charges related to the beating of Levalley with brass knuckles and a vacuum.
A police investigation into the beating of Levalley revealed that it occurred in retaliation for his assault of the child. After the beating, Levalley was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, Romer said in a news release.
Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Levalley after determining the cause of the disturbance.
Romer said the 4-year-old child is in OK condition and did not need additional medical treatment.