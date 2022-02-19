Voters in Bell County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 will see a repeat matchup this year as they head to the polls.
Cliff Coleman and Richard Sapp will face off again in this year’s Republican primary election as they did in 2018.
Coleman, the victor of the narrow 2018 race, said he is confident his job performance during his first term will win him reelection.
“So throughout my reelection campaign I’ve tried to allow constituents to check me out for themselves. Not only do I believe that I’ve been who they have wanted in office, I also firmly believe I’m who they will continue to want in office,” Coleman, a former Houston Police officer and Belton businessman, said. “My constituents hired me for a job in which I have exceeded all expectations.”
Sapp said serving is in his blood, having worked for more than 32 years at the Temple Police Department before his retirement.
After leaving his job as a police officer, Sapp has worked as an adjunct professor at Central Texas College in Killeen.
Sapp said he has learned a lot since his defeat against Coleman four years ago and feels more confident this election.
“When I ran the first time, I was a retired police officer and an adjunct professor with a very low profile,” Sapp said. “If you are going to be in politics, you cannot keep a low profile. And it took me a long time for people to get to know me.”
Bell County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 covers most of the southern side of the county, including the village of Salado and the cities of Holland and Bartlett.
Coleman said he has worked hard as JP over the past four years as he has responded to more than 425 death investigations, presided over 1,000 civil cases and 7,000 criminal cases.
In addition to his normal duties, Coleman also has taken on the responsibilities of handling the county’s truancy cases.
In the past four years, Coleman presided over an estimated 2,000 truancy cases for districts in the county.
“I am called on regularly by other judges throughout our state, not only to field truancy questions, but also advise on how to duplicate what we have been able to accomplish here,” Coleman said. “Superintendents, principals and assistant principals will continue to have my unwavering support and assistance.”
Sapp said handling county truancy cases is something he would like to do if elected. His experience includes working with children during his days with the Temple Police.
For local school districts, Sapp said, truancy is a big issue currently, and he thinks there is something that can be learned by looking to other counties and their programs.
“I am well aware of issues pertaining to youthful offenders,” Sapp said. “I want to take that experience that I have to the issues concerning truancy.”
While both candidates are confident in their chances of winning, Sapp said he thought it was important to give voters a choice in who they elect.
“This office does not belong to Mr. Coleman and this office does not belong to me, it belongs to the voters and the citizens of the precinct,” Sapp said. “And, it is up to them to make this decision. And I think that giving them a choice is healthy.”