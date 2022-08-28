After a two-year break due to the coronavirus, the Veni School of Dance, directed by Suma Pokala, held its annual recital Saturday night at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
“We’re happy to put it on,” Pokala said. “It was difficult to teach and learn during COVID. We are doing this in memory of my mom, Krishna Veni.”
Wearing brightly colored costumes, her 16-member team broke up into smaller groups for most of the dances. The opener, Vinayaka Sabdam, was performed by Akshara Kaavuru, originally from Bangalore, India.
Each of the dances acted out a story. The dancers used a lot of foot stomping and hand and arm movement, at times stationary, gliding or leaping and turning.
Ramya Pokala of Austin, Suma Pokala’s daughter who grew up in Temple, introduced all the dances.
“The purpose of the annual recital is to showcase the progress the students made in the past two years and give them the experience of performing on the big stage,” she said. “The students are at various stages of learning.”
The first dance, she said, was dedicated to an elephant-faced god.
“In this item, the dancer praises the various forms of Lord Vinayaka, from his graceful dance abilities, his impressive percussion skills, to his status as protector of the suras, or demigods,” she said.
The next dance, Javali, was performed by Shyla Jha, Maia Cann and Medha Atluri.
“Javala is a light dance,” Ramya said. “In this item, the gopikas wonder how did this little Krishna come. He really did magic. Krosna stole the milk and butter from everyone’s house. So, the gopikas wonder, How did he get to the pots which are hung high from the ceiling? We can’t even catch him to spank him.”
The next dance, Vishnu Sthuthi, was performed by five dancers: Archana Rajendra, Asha Dubasi, Muktika Reddy Kalagiri, Sashya Dursheti and Ananya Mangai. Ramya said the story had to do with an eagle.
“In this song, the dancers praise Lord Vishnu as the one who removes the sorrows and sins of the devotees,” she said.
The eight previous dancers returned for Hanuman Challisa, joined by four more: Angel Pynadath, Grace Pynadath, Priya Warrier and Pooja Warrier. Ramya said this dance, written in a Hindi dialect by Thulasidas, describes the character of Hanuman, the infamous monkey god. It turns out that one Lakshmana faints on the battlefield and Hanuman flies to retrieve a medicine that revives him.
The next dance, Dasavatharalu, was the reenactment of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, called avatars, Ramya said.
“We open with a sloka, or poem, giving us a quick overview of the 10 avatars,” she said. “The avatars build upon each other in somewhat evolutionary progression.”
The first avatar was in the form of a fish.
“The final avatar is Kalki avatar, the avatar that is yet to come, when the world needs him the most,” she said. “The prediction is that he will come on a horse, wielding a sword.”
The dancers concluded with a Bollywood medley of patriotic songs. Ramya said this was to mark this year as the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom from British rule. The primary dancers for this were Asha Dubasi, Muktika Reddy Lalagiri and Preethy Pynadath.