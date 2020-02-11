The GED program at Feed My Sheep is looking for teacher/mentors to work with individuals who sign up for classes.
Bill Jones is managing the program, but he’s looking for additional instructors who are prepared to work with the homeless population. One challenge is making sure the student is taking his or her medications, if not, it will be difficult for them to retain anything they have learned in class.
Jones has a bachelor’s degree in social work and was a child and family counselor. He was also in the military for 20 years.
Jones’ daughter took him to Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, in hopes of finding him a place to volunteer. He wasn’t interested in working as a case manager, he said.
Staci Masson, Feed My Sheep director, talked to Jones about the GED initiative, and though it was new to him, he liked the idea.
“I’ve never been happier in my life,” he said.
Jones’ salary is the same as every other Feed My Sheep volunteer — zero. Jones said it feels as though his soul has been enriched.
“It’s wonderful to be here,” Jones said.
Wondering why he hadn’t been involved in something like Feed My Sheep before, Jones said he hasn’t got an answer.
The GED effort will likely take some time to take hold.
“It’s not going to be an immediate success,” he said. “If they come in, God has led them here.”
The program will use the Kaplan GED Book to determine the strength and weaknesses of the student. There are tests for every chapter and if the student needs to revisit some material it’s not a problem
Jones’ said he wants to make sure that any student who takes the GED test is prepared to pass it.
Feed My Sheep has a grant that will pay for the tests.
Jones teaches anger management classes on Tuesdays. It’s an eight-hour course. There are also financial literacy classes.
“This is all about rounding out the person,” he said. “You can put a person in a home, but if they don’t have the education to get a job, or the knowledge to balance their budget, they are more likely to fail.”
“The students are always welcome to come back and get the assistance they need,” Jones said.
Masson said Feed My Sheet is growing opportunities for its clients.
“It takes a lot of patience,” Masson said. “Many of the people from Feed My Sheep who sign up for GED classes come from unstable backgrounds and have a history of trauma. Some have mental illness and are battling voices in their head.”
They’re running an obstacle course that is filled with barriers that the rest of the population has managed to avoid.
“We have to be merciful and understand their history is full of people letting them down, including family,” she said. “We have to be consistent, to show up when we say we’re going to show up.”
It’s a process, Masson said.
One success is used to build on for more successes. There’s no judgment if they stop, just be ready to continue on when they return, she said.
For information on becoming a GED instructor or tutor, call Jones at 1-915-740-1950.