Three people are dead in Killeen after police received calls for shots fired early Saturday morning.
Killeen Police responded to the call around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to a release from Cdr. Ronnie Supak of the KPD.
Approximately 40 minutes later, police received another call for a water leak from one apartment, the release said.
Police found the apartment with the leak unlocked and tried to make contact with the tenant.
When they entered the apartment, police found three people dead with gunshot wounds, the release said.
All three people -- two males and one female -- were pronounced dead at 2:46 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. All three were in their early 20s, the release said.
Anyone with information about the homicides can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.