Temple’s two warming stations will once again open, as temperatures drop back below freezing tonight after days of warmer weather.
Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army will open their doors to local homeless residents, allowing them to stay tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, with wind-chill making it feel colder.
Both stations provide two meals — dinner and breakfast — to the homeless who stay the night, along with a place to sleep.
The two warming stations both open their doors at the same time, when the wind-chill temperature drops below freezing on dry nights or 35 degrees on wet nights.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to drop to 32 degrees Wednesday night, with wind-chill pushing the temperature lower to be about 26 degrees.
Impact’s station is located at 306 E. Adams Ave., while the Salvation Army’s station is at 419 W. Ave. G.