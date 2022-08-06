BELTON — Judging by crowd density throughout the grounds of the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday, the return of Bell County Comic Con was a smashing success.
This year’s version of the superhero-themed extravaganza will have its second and final run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Once again, artists, superheroes, comic and toy exhibitors, games and — oh yes — cosplay contests will fill the bill.
Cosplay, which is ordinary people dressing as characters, went far beyond the formal contests on Saturday. It seemed every other person was dressed like somebody — or some thing.
Enter Dan Young of Tyler dressed as a Star Wars stormtrooper.
“I like doing this,” he said.
This was his first time at the Bell County Comic Con, he said.
Accompanied by his wife, Pam, not in costume, he said they were just walking around taking pictures.
“We’re waiting for my grandkids,” he said. “They should be here.”
Pam said the grandchildren were in another building.
“We’re trying to make contact with them,” she said.
Dan said wearing the stormtrooper suit is a good way to lose water weight. He’s seen all the Star Wars movies, he said, and has a lot of paraphernalia at home.
“I’ve got a Darth Vader outfit, but it’s not completed yet,” he said. “Going to the moon is on my bucket list. I doubt that’s going to happen, but I can dream, right?”
Another Star Wars fan, Denisse Smothers of Lampasas, came dressed as Princess Peach. Her husband, Henry, came as Luigi from Super Mario Open. They were accompanied by her two younger brothers, Angel, 10, as Mario, and Corbin, 6, as Toad.
“We’re planning on seeing our favorite characters,” she said, including actor Ray Park, who portrayed Darth Maul and Toad in Star Wars and X-Men films, respectively.
A different kind of princess drifted down the aisle in the guise of the Bride of Frankenstein, that being Kristen Hunning of Leander.
She said she was just taking everything in.
“I always see new costumes, so it’s fun,” she said.
She’s been to Comic Con and similar events, she said, primarily with Star Wars club members. Last year, she said, she came as a Sith.
“I’ll pose if people ask me to,” she said.
Among the many interesting booths was RFA Grafk Art Prints, tended by Round Rock artist Ricardo Robles and his wife Beatriz.
“I do a lot of comic and fan art,” he said, “however I do them in oil paint. I use old master techniques like 15th century art methods and I incorporate them into the comic art world.”
Most artists in the comic world do digital work, he said, but he prefers to use oil painting.
“I think it gives it more of a realism and less cartoon look,” he said.
He’s developing a graphic novel, he said, about a teenager who acquires technical and biological powers. It’s in the coloring phase, and he hopes to finish it this year.
He and his wife both have regular jobs, he said.
“We kind of moonlight,” he said.
Around the corner, Ken Burger of Palmer and his assistant, Matthew Scott of Carrollton, talked to people interested in Lonetree Comics.
“We’ve got all different types of comics, from Silver Age all the way up to modern,” Scott said.
Lonetree Comics had comic books and graphic novels on “everything and anything,” he said, from ninja turtles to Donald Duck — “all of the major ones.”
If there is a story arc in six issues, he said, Lonetree will put them all together and sell them as a set.
“If it’s been in a movie, we have it,” he said.
They have comic books that are “bagged and boarded,” protected by a cardboard backing and plastic wrap. They also buy and sell old comic books.
“It’s a good business,” Scott said. “It’s a nice little side gig. We’ve had some large one where he’s made $20,000.”
This was their first trip to Bell County Comic Con.
“We’re expecting it to grow and for more people to come and get our comics,” he said.
For ticket information, visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.