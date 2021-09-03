One lane of northbound Interstate 35 remains closed Friday afternoon as authorities clean up debris from a fiery chain-reaction crash involving three tractor-trailers late Thursday night.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours after a crash on a bridge near the Williamson Road exit, authorities said.
Bridge inspectors from the Texas Department of Transportation checked out the bridge Friday morning, ensuring that it was safe to travel on, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident occurred late Thursday night when an 18-wheeler hit a parked car on the road’s shoulder, forcing that vehicle into a guard rail.
The 18-wheeler was then struck by a second 18-wheeler, prompting both vehicles to explode into flames. One driver had to leap off the bridge to avoid the flames, DPS said.
A third 18-wheeler was then involved in the crash. Two of the tractor-trailers were destroyed by flames.
Smith said one of the tractor-trailers still needed to be moved off the highway.
“A trailer still needs to be cleared,” he said. “The goal is to reopen later tonight.”
A TxDOT map online showed slow northbound traffic from south of FM 2268 to FM 2484 in the Salado area.