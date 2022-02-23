In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Bell County officials announced a delay to the opening of county offices and polling locations on Thursday.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said all county offices will delay opening until 11 a.m. Thursday due to possible icy conditions.
Early voting sites in the county will see similar delays, instead opening their doors at noon instead of 7 a.m. as previously planned. Stafford said poll workers are expected to get to their voting sites at 11 a.m. but officials wanted to give them time to set up the locations before voters arrived.
Early voting will still end tomorrow at 7 p.m. as scheduled.
County officials said current weather forecasts for the county show freezing rain and ice accumulations of up to one-fourth of an inch thick.