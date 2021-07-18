The Belton Independent School District is preparing to build its 12th elementary school — signaling a possible upcoming bond election to pay for the new multimillion-dollar campus.
The school board on Monday night will consider an item to approve a construction manager at-risk in connection with a new elementary school, according to the board’s agenda. The board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
The new school would likely be built on land the district already owns off Loop 121 not far from the Bell County Expo Center.
In April 2017 — just weeks before voters considered a $149.7 million bond election that included two new campuses, Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School — the district hired Bartlett Cocke General Contractors to oversee the building of the high school in West Temple.
A construction manager at-risk differs from a traditional building contractor in that the manager is responsible for getting the project done without exceeding a guaranteed maximum price set by the district.
Last month, the board approved the construction manager at-risk “as the delivery method for design and construction of our next new elementary school and authorized the Superintendent to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the project,” Mike Morgan, BISD assistant superintendent for operations, said in a staff report.
The request was released on June 12. BISD received submissions from five general contractors on June 28, Morgan said.
“The RFP sought information on each firm’s experience and qualifications as well as the proposed fees for construction management and pre-construction services,” Morgan said. “Based on the evaluation process, the District is recommending Cloud Construction Co. Inc. as the Construction Manager at Risk for the design and construction of elementary No. 12.”
Possible bonds
To date, Belton ISD has not publicly said when it would seek a possible bond to pay for a new campus that would cost several million dollars just as lumber and construction costs have risen because of pandemic-related shortages.
If the district were to seek a Nov. 2 referendum, a proposal would have to be approved by the school board by Aug. 16, according to the Texas secretary of state.
Otherwise, May 7, 2022, would be the next available election date — requiring the BISD board to call for a bond election by Feb. 18, 2022, the secretary of state’s office said.
In Temple ISD, for example, the district has been holding community meetings to prioritize a proposed Nov. 2 bond package that would include $165 million to $175 million for a new elementary school, multiple classroom additions and other improvements as well as a second proposition estimated at $6.5 million for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
Temple ISD’s Citizen Advisory Committee meeting — aimed at helping administrators refine drafted bond packages — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Following that meeting, Temple ISD plans to have a collective of community members present a selected bond package to the school board at a meeting in August.
BISD 2017 bond
In May 2017, 56% of voters in the Belton school district — which includes Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of Bell County — approved the $149.7 million bond.
That same year, then-Superintendent Susan Kincannon toured a 109-acre tract at Loop 121 and Shanklin Road that the school board purchased for $1.5 million for future growth.
“I’m excited about the future,” Kincannon told the Telegram as she stood on the future school site. “We’ve been able to manage our growth as a school district because we’ve planned for it.”
Voter Russell Janak said he supported the 2017 bond issue because “interest rates are good right now.”
“It’s going to have to happen one way or another, so it’s better to do it now while the interest rates are lower and the cost is going to be what it is,” Janak said after voting in 2017.
Janak said new schools would be needed because “growth is so strong in Belton schools — it’s inevitable.”
District growth
BISD expects an additional 3,000 students in the next five years, according to a March study by Templeton Demographics.
“Our job over the next few months will be to take this demographic information and pair it with our facilities assessment so we can make the appropriate decisions moving forward in a long-range facility plan,” Superintendent Matt Smith said in a statement.
Templeton Demographics estimates an average growth of 366 elementary students per year or 1,800 during the next five years. Chisholm Trail and Tarver elementary schools are expected to be impacted the most by this rapid growth, the study said.