Road closures are scheduled this week in Belton and next week in Temple.
In Belton, an overnight closure on two sections of East Sixth Avenue will start at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The closure, intended to repair water leaks, will affect parts of Sixth between North Beal Street and North Blair Street and between North Birdwell Street and East Fourth Avenue, a Belton news release said.
While construction work is underway, the eastbound lanes on E. Sixth will be diverted to the other side of the street. One lane in each direction will continue to flow.
The closure will end at 7 a.m. Friday.
Temple closures
Long-term closures on Kegley Road and Corporate Way will start next week as part of the Temple’s continued road improvements.
Corporate Way, located between Old Howard Road and McLane Parkway, will be closed beginning Monday, as part of the ongoing Outer Loop road project, according to a Temple news release. The road is expected to remain closed through March 2022.
Also on Monday, crews will close a portion of Kegley Road from south of the West Adams Avenue intersection to south of Blue Star Boulevard. Residents can access Wildflower Lane via Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.
The work is part of an 11-month second phase of Kegley Road improvements, which will widen the road to three lanes with a sidewalk and improved drainage.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in these areas and to pay attention to traffic control devices and signage.