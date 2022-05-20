LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A 7-year-old girl is hospitalized in stable condition after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a go-kart driven by a 5-year-old.
At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, the Little River-Academy Police Department responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 95 and FM 436 between a go-kart versus a semitruck, Sgt. John White said.
“Two juvenile occupants of the go-kart were going down the walking trail and went onto the main road on FM 436, cutting through a turn lane on the intersection, and they collided with the front wheel of the semitruck,” White said.
The department was assisted by the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Temple EMS
The 5-year-old boy was treated at the scene, while a 7-year-old female was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple with serious injuries.
“(As of Friday, at noon), she is in serious but stable condition,” said White. “She’s in the ICU. She was mainly the one that made impact with the front tire area. The fender bounced them off.”
The tractor-trailer was driven by a male driver going down FM 436 when the go-kart crashed into the 18-wheeler.
“He had a green light,” said White. “He wasn’t charged because it was truly an accident. There was really nothing that he could’ve done, or he could control to stop it.”
White said he was shocked when he learned the driver of the go-kart was 5-years-old but knew the parents were nearby supervising the children when the boy decided to drive off.
“The mom was letting the kids drive the go-kart on the high school parking lot,” White said. “The little boy took off on her. The mom took chase after the kid. She witnessed everything happen.”
There are no pending charges on the parents of the children.
“This was truly an accident,” said White. “There are no charges going to be filed against anyone on this case.”