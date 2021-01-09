BELTON — After weeks of renovations, the courtroom in the Bell County Courthouse now has a new layout with the same historic feel.
The county’s Commissioners Court has resumed in-person meetings in the space after a more than $77,000 project to renovate the courtroom was completed in late December.
The county used coronavirus funds to make improvements, which allow for more social distancing in the historic space.
Renovations centered on improving technology in the courtroom to provide better live-streaming of court proceedings.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said he likes the changes made to the courtroom, and believes it will help both during the ongoing pandemic and afterward.
“I think the changes that Judge (David) Blackburn has made to the courtroom certainly make the room better suited to the Zoom type of meetings that we are forced to have,” Schumann said. “I think that once we are free of that, the room will certainly be a room where people can come in in-person and certainly feel comfortable.”
The most obvious change to the courtroom is a change of seating for commissioners — from sitting at a collection of tables pushed together to now being behind a wooden dais.
The room previously had been set up as a courtroom for trials, with the new dais replacing the seat for a judge and the jury box. Schumann said the freed-up space in the center of the room now houses a new podium, which was moved from the side of the courtroom.
“(People) will be able to speak in not-so-awkward of a position as it had been in the past,” Schumann said. “The way that podium was set up, it was not really set up for people to address the court and the people who were in the audience. And it was certainly not very conducive to the Zoom meetings.”
New technology in the courtroom includes multiple televisions and cameras linked to a computer for video calls and presentations.
Courtroom funds were split, with more than $45,800 going toward the renovation of the room itself and $35,000 used for new technology.
Renovations took almost 11 weeks to complete. The project started Oct. 9 and was completed Dec. 24. Commissioners had moved to virtual meetings due to the construction on Nov. 16.
Commissioners returned to the space Monday.
Phil Goodwill, project director, said the county received approval from the Texas Historical Commission for the renovation. The Renaissance Revival-style building was built in 1884.
The historical commission, he said, understood the need for the remodel and had no objections about the county moving forward.
“At that time, (commission) officials pointed out that the second floor courtroom had already been altered during earlier renovations to the courthouse,” Goodwill said. “And, to date, no drawings or photographic evidence of its original architecture or design have been located.”