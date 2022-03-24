Temple College will host its PossAbilities job fair for high school students, college students and young adults with disabilities on Friday, April 8.
A session from 9 a.m. to noon will be open to high school students and a second session from 1 to 3 p.m. will be offered for college students and young adults.
Area employers will be on hand to meet with potential employees and job candidates. The event will be held in the Temple College Academic Center, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
For information or to register visit https://bit.ly/3tE7zBK.