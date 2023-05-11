CAMERON — A Central Texas nonprofit that aids law enforcement is collecting donations after a Cameron police officer was killed late Wednesday evening during a domestic dispute call.
The incident occurred about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Several agencies — Cameron Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety —were serving a warrant following a 911 call of a victim shot in the neck.
Gunfire occurred between police and the suspect.
A Cameron officer, not immediately identified, was shot and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect was shot and killed at the home.
In response to the officer’s death, The 100 Club of Central Texas activated its Survivor Fund.
“The family is facing immense grief and The 100 Club is acutely aware of the financial burden placed on them during this time,” the agency said in a news release Thursday. “Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one. Donations to the Survivor Fund will be used to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty serving our communities.”
“The support of our community is essential in helping The Club stand ready for those who stand ready for you. Donations can be made online at https://100clubcentex.com/program-fund-activation and messages of support will be shared with the family.
Donations can also be mailed to The Club’s office at 3200 Steck Ave., Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757. The agency can accept donations by phone by calling 512-345-3200; or by texting “100clubcentex” to 44321.
The 100 Club of Central Texas serves first responders across seven Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Bell, Caldwell, Hays, Milam, Travis, and Williamson.
“This is the second time The Club’s services have been called on following a line of duty death this year,” the agency said. “We previously responded to the line of duty death of Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher in late 2022.
The Texas Rangers will launch an investigation, as is routine in officer-involved shootings statewide.