About 50 Lake Belton High School students were meeting with Principal Jill Ross Friday afternoon after some students sought to raise awareness of human trafficking and sexual assault.
A parent picking up her child at the Temple school Friday afternoon said some students were protesting at the campus.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Bailey confirmed that the students met with Ross on human trafficking awareness, but was not briefed on the scope of the discussion.
“They’re having conversations,” she said.
After the meeting, students protested on the campus, Bailey said.