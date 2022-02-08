CAMERON — The O.J. Thomas Alumni Association will host a black history event and fundraiser in Cameron on Saturday.
The public event will be at 2 p.m. at the historic O.J. Thomas School Campus, 1400 W. Sixth St.
Featured speaker will be Kevin Hoffman, chief of staff at Prairie View A&M University. Music will be provided by The Gospel Starz of Austin, according to a news release.
Hoffman, a former Houston area school board member and president, was appointed chief of staff by Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons. The appointment was effective Oct. 1.
As chief of staff, Hoffman is the university’s chief strategist and assists the president in overseeing various areas of university management and administrative reporting.
Hoffman served on the Houston ISD school board from 1999 to 2007 and was president in 2003. He later served on the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD from 2012 to 2016. He also served as executive director of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corp., which oversees operations at NRG Park.
Donations for the association’s scholarship fund can be send to O.J. Thomas Alumni, P.O. Box 91, Cameron, TX 76520.